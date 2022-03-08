 Skip to main content

BZ Bites: Interactive Brokers Launches Mobile App That Allows Trading Across 80 Global Bourses
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 08, 2022
Online trading platform Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) on Tuesday launched its mobile application, IBKR GlobalTrader, with an aim to serve both new and experienced traders. 

The application will allow users to trade across 80 stock exchanges in North America, Europe, and Asia, Interactive Brokers said.

“As a growing number of individuals around the world discover the benefits of actively participating in the financial markets, the need for a simple and easy-to-use stock trading app has never been greater,” said Steve Sanders, EVP of marketing and product development at Interactive Brokers.

Interactive Brokers said it will charge a minimum commission of $0.0035 per share for investors outside the United States, while U.S. residents will be charged zero commissions on domestic stocks.

Bonus: Investors can make deposits in up to 23 different currencies that would automatically convert at interbank rates into the currency needed to buy and sell stocks across markets and geographies.

The app will also offer fractional share trading, position swaps that allow investors to buy and sell stocks with one tap, cryptocurrency trading, and educational resources.

Click here to learn more about Interactive Brokers’ innovation across new, emerging markets, as well as its commitment to sustainability.

Photo Courtesy: Interactive Brokers Group

