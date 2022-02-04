Growth Funding Fintech Firm Liquidity Group Is Hiring Across Multiple Disciplines Globally

If you're looking for a job at a fast-growing fintech company, look no further than growth funding firm Liquidity Group.

Liquidity has hired more than 25 people over the past month and has approximately 70 remaining open positions in multiple global locations. The company aims to expand its employee base as it prepares for "rapid expansion" this year and beyond.

"We continue to grow as our ability to fund the best growth stage companies on favorable terms is the talk of the tech industry together with our significant institutional funding partners," Liquidity Group CEO Ron Daniel told Benzinga. "Growth in 2021 was 600% and we expect to stay on course for another stellar year."

Why It's important: Liquidity utilizes a patented AI platform to evaluate more than 7,000 startup companies on an annual basis. Over the last two years, Liquidity has used its machine learning platform to grow an initial $70 million fund to more than $1.5 billion.

The system enables analysts to make funding decisions in less than 72 hours, which is quite fast compared to the industry norm of six to 12 weeks.

Liquidity has partnered with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE: MUFG) on two funds with a total investment of $500 million to date. The company's AI platform deployed $1.1 billion in 2021 alone.

"We move at light speed to provide the growth funding companies need to expand and make an impact on the world, while also providing safe returns to investors and partners," Daniel said. "We invite talented individuals to join us as we harness the power of machine learning and cutting-edge technology to reinvent the trillion-dollar global credit underwriting industry."

Liquidity is currently hiring data engineers and data scientists, machine learning engineers, investment analysts, legal counsel, product designers, front-end developers and office staff. For more information, visit Liquidity's careers page.