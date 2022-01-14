 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AI-Driven Asset Management Startup, Catapulted To Fame By Tesla Trades, Raises $146M From SoftBank

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2022 3:23am   Comments
Share:
AI-Driven Asset Management Startup, Catapulted To Fame By Tesla Trades, Raises $146M From SoftBank

Artificial intelligence-focused fintech group Qraft Technologies Inc. said it has received a $146 million investment from Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp. (OTC: SFTBY).

What Happened: The investment includes primary growth capital and secondary capital that will be used to fund share purchases from investors, Qraft said.

The South Korea-based startup expects the SoftBank investment to accelerate its ongoing expansions into the U.S. and China. The two parties will also work on developing AI-enabled public portfolio management systems for SoftBank.

Qraft CEO Marcus Kim said his company’s partnership with SoftBank marks the start of AI technology fundamentally changing the $100 trillion asset management industry.

See Also: Famed Robot-Run ETF Says This Is Why It Now Has Tesla As Its Top Holding

Why It Matters: Qraft develops and operates deep learning-based algorithms that provide portfolio analysis to financial institutions.

The company has looked to demonstrate the performance of its proprietary AI engine throughout its exchange-traded funds (ETFs) listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Qraft AI-Enhanced US Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSE: AMOM) became popular over accurately predicting the price movements of electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares in multiple instances.

The ETF revealed in December that it had Tesla as its top holding during that month.

Price Action: AMOM shares closed almost 3.6% lower in Thursday’s regular trading session at $32.07 and further lost 2.5% in the after-hours session to $31.49.

SoftBank’s shares closed almost 3.2% lower in the regular trading session at $24.05.

Read Next: Cathie Wood Sells Another $3M Shares In Tesla On Wednesday — Here's What She Bought Instead

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Tesla, GM EV Battery Supplier LG Energy Poised to Price IPO At Top of Range: Report
Tesla Begins Accepting Dogecoin On Online Store, Displays Pricing Of Several Merchandise Directly In Meme Currency
Continued Setbacks: Why Alibaba, Other Tech Stocks Are Slumping In Hong Kong Despite Upbeat China Data
SpaceX Successfully Sends 105 Small Satellites To Orbit In Second Orbital Launch Of The Year
This Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' Is Up Over 1000% Today Amid Dogecoin's Rise
Much Flex! Dogecoin Struts Higher Leaving Bitcoin, Ethereum At The Tail-End
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: artificial intelligence asset managementFintech News Financing ETFs Best of Benzinga