Mini Index Options: A Retail Trader's Gateway Into Institutional Trading

Photo by Joshua Mayo on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Trading options can be a daunting task.

Whether it’s figuring out how delta, gamma and theta influence the option premium or how option spreads and implied volatility impact position sizing protocols, wary options traders constantly monitor their trade to ensure they’re trading the right way.

Drawing from a trove of experience and capital, many institutional investors mitigate the risks of “playing” options by engaging in market indices instead of individual stocks. The Russell 2000 Index (NYSE: RUT) and the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (BZE: SPX) are two common indices, but not everybody is able to participate. In particular, retail traders with little capital typically cannot afford the option premiums on the indices and are, once more, left trailing after their larger counterparts.

However, certain global exchange operators like Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS: CBOE) have created tools to combat this disparity and provide more access to the retail trader. Adding to its list of market innovations, Cboe® has recently announced its Cboe Minis product line. At 1/10th the size of the standard contracts, the Mini-S&P 500 Index (XSPSM) and Mini-Russell 2000 (MRUTSM) Index options are set at a price that is meant to be more friendly for retail traders to easily participate in smaller versions of the SPX and RUT indices.

But First: Why Trade Index Options?

With more than 4,500 optionable stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), sensible traders and investors may be asking: Why trade index options?

The first, and most obvious, advantage to trading index options is that they can help traders diversify a portfolio. When traders engage in an index, through options or funds, they inherently gain broad exposure to a basket of companies in one trade. Compared to single stocks, index options reduce the probability of experiencing a gap move and may help narrow the focus to market risk instead of an individual companies’ risks.

Index options are also European style, meaning they cannot be exercised before expiration. Equity options, on the other hand, can be exercised anytime.

Aside from diversification and risk of early exercise, there are several technical reasons why a trader would invest in index options. The lower volatility on index options, for example, ensures there are fewer fluctuations to the valuation of a portfolio from catalysts like mergers, earning reports and others. Additionally, and importantly, index options often have much narrower bid-ask spreads than single-stock options. This high liquidity means that traders can buy and sell index options without the threat of transacting at a significantly different price than intended.

Trading index options may also come with tax benefits. According to Section 1256 of the tax code, those who choose to trade index options may qualify for 60% long-term, 40% short-term capital gains tax treatment given that certain conditions are met. Because of the nature of index options, they settle to cash instead of shares, and investors cannot exercise them before expiration.

A Note to Retail Traders

“Trading options is different than trading stocks, but it doesn’t have to be daunting,” according to Cboe’s website. “Remember that having a balanced, diverse portfolio is one of the most important ways you can protect your investments.”

With Cboe’s Minis, retail traders have access to some of the risk-management protocols and income generators of Wall Street’s largest institutions.

For those little guys hungry for a chance to seize an equal playing field, they may finally be able to by going mini.

There are important risks associated with transacting in any of the Cboe Company products discussed here. Before engaging in any transactions in those products, it is important for market participants to carefully review the disclosures and disclaimers contained at http://www.cboe.com/options_futures_disclaimers.

Readers should understand that the authors were compensated by Cboe for the preparation of this article, which is not intended to be used in connection with the offering for purchase or sale of any product. The information in this article is for informational purposes only and no statement within this article should be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell a financial product. The authors and Cboe make no representation as to the appropriateness of XSP or MRUT options for any investor. Neither the authors nor Cboe assume any responsibility for any losses you might suffer by reason of investing in XSP or MRUT options.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.