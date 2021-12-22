Fintech platform company OppFi Inc (NYSE: OPFI) announced an executive transition earlier this week.

Its board selected the company's current president, Neville Crawley, to succeed Jared Kaplan as OppFi CEO, effective Dec. 31. Kaplan will remain a member of the board and perform executive advisory duties for OppFi.

"As OppFi’s CEO for more than six years, Jared has been integral in building a leading fintech platform that we believe will continue to grow and thrive under Neville’s leadership," said Todd Schwartz, executive chairman of OppFi.

"With Neville’s deep experience and expertise in technology and serving financially excluded populations, the board is confident Neville is best suited to lead the company’s next evolution as we look to expand upon our mission to help millions of everyday consumers build better financial health," Schwartz added.

See Also: EXCLUSIVE: OppFi CEO Talks Company Differentiation, Product Timeline, SPAC Deal On 'SPACs Attack'

OppFi went public in July via special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) FG New America Acquisition Corp. The company operates as a financial technology platform that allows banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit.

OPFI Price Action: OppFi has traded as high as $11.60 and as low as $4.11 since it's public debut.

The stock was up 12.67% at $4.89 Wednesday afternoon.