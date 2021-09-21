Multi-Asset Investment Platform eToro Adds Michael Ptasznik To Board Ahead Of Listing

What Happened: eToro, a multi-asset investment platform, has appointed Michael Ptasznik to its Board of Directors.

The development comes as part of eToro’s vision to meet the empower people to grow their knowledge and wealth; with Ptasznik as part of its board, eToro is positioning itself for what comes after its merger with SPAC Fintech Acquisition Tech V (NASDAQ: FTCV), a new stage of growth.

Yoni Assia, co-founder and CEO of eToro said: "We are thrilled to welcome Michael to the eToro Board. He brings with him a wealth of experience including in-depth knowledge of finance, regulation, corporate strategy, and risk management.”

Why It Matters: Ptasznik — who was once part of a team that accelerated growth for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) and TMX Group Ltd (OTC: TMXXF) — will provide eToro with the guidance it needs to embark on a new chapter of accelerated growth.

"I now look forward to advising eToro as they embark on the next stage of their journey as a publicly listed company," Ptasznik said, "I've been fortunate to work with incredibly talented, creative and dedicated individuals over the course of the last 30 years and I knew when I met Yoni and the eToro team that it would be a perfect fit.

"eToro has a hugely innovative and differentiated offering and I'm excited to be part of their expansion in the United States and beyond."