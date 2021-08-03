Former Kiva CEO Neville Crawley Joins Fintech OppFi As President

The Chicago-headquartered fintech platform OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) has named Neville Crawley as its president.

What Happened: Crawley was formerly CEO of Kiva, a global nonprofit fintech platform that enables people to provide microloans to low-income entrepreneurs and students in 77 countries.

Earlier in his career, Crawley was CEO of Quid, an artificial intelligence company; a senior vice president of strategy and corporate development at GLG; and a strategy and M&A consultant to fintech companies at McKinsey & Company. He also published the magazine China Economic Review.

In his new role, Crawley will formulate OppFi’s technology and go-to-market strategies while also overseeing the company’s social impact commitments.

“Our strategy to facilitate credit access, credit improvement, and savings requires exceptional talent,” said Jared Kaplan, CEO of OppFi, “So, I am thrilled that Neville has joined OppFi to help support our future growth and business strategies.”

What Else Happened: OppFi, which was formerly known as OppLoans, is a loan servicer that partners with banks to offer small-dollar loans to credit-challenged customers.

OppFi is one of the newer companies on the NYSE, beginning its life as a publicly-traded entity on July 21 after combining with the SPAC FG New America Acquisition Corp.

In June, OppFi partnered with Best Money Moves, a financial wellness technology company, to offer the SalaryTap employer payroll-linked loan product on its platform.