Fintech Focus For May 24, 2021
Quote To Start The Day: “First, have a definite, clear practical ideal; a goal, an objective. Second, have the necessary means to achieve your ends; wisdom, money, materials, and methods. Third, adjust all your means to that end.”
Source: Aristotle
One Big Thing In Fintech: Robinhood Markets Inc unveiled a new platform that will give retail investors the opportunity to buy shares in initial public offerings, something that has long been the exclusive domain of Wall Street funds.
Source: Reuters
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- Wells Fargo funding insurtech round.
- Large APAC banks push fintech bets.
- Crypto and the future of Brazil banks.
- Vela and Exegy merge, expand data.
- JPM unveils solo healthcare venture.
- FTX to raise $1B at a $20B valuation.
- Fed plans to publish paper on CBDC.
- The new areas of fintech disruptions.
- Is MoneyLion building an open bank?
- CaixaBank taps innovation networks.
- RBC expanding AI-based trade tech.
Watch Out For This: As America reopens, more than 37 million people are expected to travel for the Memorial Day holiday weekend -- a big boost from last year's record low.
Source: CNN
Interesting Reads:
- tastytrade - 10 years and counting.
- Rotation strengthened bull market.
- Search volume for crypto rocketing.
Market Moving Headline: Last week, U.S. stock index futures auctioned sideways-to-higher, as participants looked to price in emerging dynamics with respect to rising inflation, fiscal and monetary tightening, COVID-19 concerns, political risks, and the like.
Key Takeaways:
- Bitcoin's weekend crash churns stomachs.
- Tone on adjusting monetary policy altered.
- Indices were sideways-to-higher last week.
In the coming sessions, participants will want to focus their attention on where the S&P 500 trades in relation to its $4,177.25 composite high volume area (HVNode).
In the best case, the index trades sideways or higher; activity above the $4,177.25 HVNode puts in play the $4,227.00 point of control (POC). Initiative trade beyond the POC could reach as high as first the $4,238.00 overnight all-time high and then, the $4,294.75 Fibonacci-derived price extension, a typical recovery target.
Source: Physik Invest
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: APAC Aristotle CaixaBank CBDC Exegy FTXFintech Federal Reserve