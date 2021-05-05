Fintech Focus For May 6, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “Creativity is knowing how to hide your sources.”

Source: C.E.M. Joad

One Big Thing In Fintech: CME Group, the world’s leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that it will not reopen its physical trading pits that were closed last March due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Markets Media

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Goldman invested in Coin Metrics.

Divvy set to be bought by Bill.com.

UBS, Lynk collaborate on AI tech.

Confluence, JPM grow partnership.

Fintech is fixing African payments.

Railsbank, Yimba add digital card.

Neocova teams on transformation.

Jack Henry, Finicity partnering up.

InvestCloud has acquired Advicent.

Visa, Tala team on crypto adoption.

Cowen deployed TORA trade tech.

Brazilian A55 gets $35M in funding.

LedgerEdge starts software testing.

Watch Out For This: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler sent his strongest signal yet that wild trading in GameStop Corp. could lead to new rules for online brokerages and firms that dominate the business of executing stock orders.

Source: Advisor Hub

Interesting Reads:

Tinder rolls out new 48-hour event.

Tech digs archaeologists into hole.

Neuroelectrics raises for epilepsy.

Covid cases to see a sharp decline.

85% of small businesses are open.

Alaska Air, Boxed Water partner up.

Wix bought Rise.ai for engagement.

Market Moving Headline: Inflation looks set to overshoot the Fed’s target as we have expected. Yet we see uncertainties around the near-term persistence of the overshoot as the restart leads to unusual supply and demand dynamics. We have closed our tactical overweight in inflation-linked bonds as inflation expectations have risen sharply, but favor them strategically as we see medium-term inflation still underpriced.

Source: BlackRock