Fintech Focus For April 23, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 6:40pm   Comments
Quote To Start The Day: You’ll never find a rainbow if you’re looking down.

Source: Charlie Chaplin

One Big Thing In Fintech: Ant Group, operator of popular Chinese mobile payment service Alipay, plans to slash its direct carbon emissions by nearly a third by 2025 as part of its journey towards carbon neutrality at the end of this decade.

Source: SCMP

Other Key Fintech Developments:

  • Welcome Tech closes $35M round.
  • Metromile adds new CFO to team.
  • Affirm will buy Returnly for $300M.
  • HSBC launches AI-powered index.
  • R3 Development Fund is investing.
  • Neo-broker BUX has raised $80M.
  • NYDIG has acquired Arctos Capital.
  • The controversy on bitcoin mining.
  • Traders turn to tried, tested algos.
  • PicPay payments tool files for IPO.
  • Bridge adding real-time payments.
  • Cadence rebrands, raises funding.
  • Digital Asset raises a $120M round.
  • Robinhood adds COO for cryptos.
  • Public adds Town Hall chat feature.
  • FlexTrade adds QuantHouse data.
  • Reef Finance set launch for Chain.
  • Micro Bitcoin futures are launching.
  • Sift raises $50M, added leadership.

Watch Out For This: Nearly 600,000 first-year college students take calculus annually in the U.S., and 250,000 fail, according to Woodie Flowers, professor of mechanical engineering at MIT.

At $2,000 per failed course, that’s nearly $500 million in losses for students each year.

How can that failure rate be cut in half? The professor suggests investing nearly $100 million into classroom alternatives like online learning.

That’s the idea behind Outlier.org, an online education platform created and led by Aaron Rasmussen, the co-founder of MasterClass, a streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world’s authority on a variety of topics.

In light of Outlier’s $30-million Series B round led by venture capital firm GV, Benzinga spoke with CEO and founder Rasmussen on motivations, recent developments and future plans.

Source: Benzinga

Interesting Reads:

  • Program to pay farmers not to farm.
  • Planes are providing a trove of data.
  • Goldman sees SPAC driving frenzy.
  • Senators unveiled bill for migration.
  • Dimon sees JPM workers maskless.
  • Elon, XPRIZE discussed challenges.

Market Moving Headline: Stocks fell Thursday following media reports that President Biden wants to nearly double the capital gains tax paid by wealthy Americans.

Source: Axios

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

