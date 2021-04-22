Fintech Focus For April 23, 2021
Quote To Start The Day: You’ll never find a rainbow if you’re looking down.
Source: Charlie Chaplin
One Big Thing In Fintech: Ant Group, operator of popular Chinese mobile payment service Alipay, plans to slash its direct carbon emissions by nearly a third by 2025 as part of its journey towards carbon neutrality at the end of this decade.
Source: SCMP
Other Key Fintech Developments:
Watch Out For This: Nearly 600,000 first-year college students take calculus annually in the U.S., and 250,000 fail, according to Woodie Flowers, professor of mechanical engineering at MIT.
At $2,000 per failed course, that’s nearly $500 million in losses for students each year.
How can that failure rate be cut in half? The professor suggests investing nearly $100 million into classroom alternatives like online learning.
That’s the idea behind Outlier.org, an online education platform created and led by Aaron Rasmussen, the co-founder of MasterClass, a streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world’s authority on a variety of topics.
In light of Outlier’s $30-million Series B round led by venture capital firm GV, Benzinga spoke with CEO and founder Rasmussen on motivations, recent developments and future plans.
Source: Benzinga
Interesting Reads:
Market Moving Headline: Stocks fell Thursday following media reports that President Biden wants to nearly double the capital gains tax paid by wealthy Americans.
Source: Axios
