Holler Raises $36M Series B To Invent A New 'Content Consumption Paradigm'

Holler, a conversational media company focused on the creation and delivery of engaging content, secured $36 million in Series B funding.

What Happened: Led by a diverse team of technologists, digital animators and media veterans via proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Holler helps make peer-to-peer messages more engaging and effective for partners like Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL)-owned Venmo.

As part of a vision to promote innovation in text- and app-based messaging, Holler raised a Series B co-led by CityRock Venture Partners and New General Market Partners with participation from WorldQuant Ventures, Towerview Ventures, Relevance Ventures, Interplay Ventures and Gaingels.

In total, Holler has raised more than $51 million.

“Holler is more than simply a groundbreaking technology company,” said CityRock Managing Partner Oliver Libby. “Under Travis Montaque’s visionary leadership, Holler boldly stands for a new era of ethics in social media, and also deeply reflects the values of diversity, inclusion, and belonging.”

Why It Matters: Holler is concerned with providing context around users' conversations.

The company monetizes its content by partnering with companies like Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) to create branded content. Holler’s content reaches 75 million users a month and its revenue has grown over 200%.

“We want to invent a new kind of content consumption paradigm,” said CEO Travis Montaque. “I believe that the future is context, not identity.”

(Photo: Holler)