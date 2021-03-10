PayPal To Launch 'Buy Now, Pay Later' In Australia Capitalizing On Easier Regulatory Norms: Reuters

U.S. fintech giant PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) expects to launch its “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) option in Australia this June to win market share from market leader Afterpay Ltd (OTC: AFTPF) (OTC: AFTPY), Reuters reports.

So far, PayPal’s BNPL option was restricted to U.S. and Britain, accounting for over $750 million of transactions by the December quarter-end.

The U.S. payments giant intends to extend its interest-free “Pay in 4” service to over 9 million customers in Australia, where the regulation norms are less strict with higher adoption than other markets.

PayPal is estimated to offer stiff competition to domestic market leaders Afterpay and Zip Co Ltd, along with Sweden’s Klarna backed by a small shareholding from Australia’s largest bank.

PayPal admitted receipt of requests from multiple Australian merchants and businesses after its BNPL service’s offshore launch last year.

PayPal intended to capitalize on its deep nexus with Australian merchants under competitive grounds.

However, concerns loom over the perpetration of anticompetitive practices considering its strong nexus with Australian merchants.

The market is yet to gauge PayPal’s market expansion strategy, which could be via creating a niche customer base or by snatching market share from existing players.

Shares of Afterpay, which got hammered by the global tech sell-off in recent weeks, were up over 8%, while Zip lost 3.6% toward the end of the trading day.

Price action: PYPL stock was up 1.32% at $244.94 in the pre-market session on the last check Wednesday.