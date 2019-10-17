Hydrogen Partners With TD, Oracle To Develop Simplified Digital Financial Solutions

Benzinga is highlighting nominees for the fifth annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards ahead of the event Nov. 19 in New York City.

One nominee is Hydrogen, a global fintech solution for blockchain, banking and investing.

Background

Launched in 2017, the New York-based fintech is spearheading development of a Web 3.0 global financial platform designed to allow developers the ability to build and deploy financial applications in less time.

Hydrogen’s fintech and blockchain tools are aimed at solving today’s financial innovation challenges.

Recent Developments

Last month, Hydrogen’s platform achieved "powered by Oracle Cloud’ status and became available in the Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) Cloud Marketplace.

The development comes after Hydrogen’s financial innovations were tested and verified to run on the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

"Hydrogen is being used by financial institutions big and small to quickly build consumer facing fintech applications,” Mike Kane, co-founder and CEO at Hydrogen, said in a statement.

“Hydrogen’s participation in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of our APIs. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud to help us achieve our business goals."

Additionally, Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) took notice of Hydrogen’s leading innovations

The bank announced a commercial licensing agreement with Hydrogen for the use of Hydrogen technology to improve clients’ digital investing experience.

“This is the first of several significant building blocks that will deliver a fully integrated, digital investing experience for TD clients,” said Tony Lerullo, vice president of wealth digital innovation at TD Bank Group.

“While our initial focus is on improving the self-directed investor experience, our ultimate goal is to bring best-in-class digital investing solutions to all TD clients, at every stage of their financial journey."

Going Forward

Hydrogen has released new programs: Hydrogen Build and Hydrogen Experiment.

“Hydrogen will be like AWS for cloud and Salesforce for CRM," Hydrogen CEO Kane told Benzinga in a statement.

“In fintech, we will be the first platform any business goes to for financial infrastructure and new product development. We believe that we can help billions of people globally take part in the fintech revolution.”

Related Links:

Public: The Investment App Connecting Millennials With 'One Of The Biggest Drivers Of Prosperity'

UAE Royal Family Acquires Stake In CPA200 Crypto Price Index