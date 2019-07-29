These States Have The Highest Rate Of Alternative Business Financing

This month CNBC released its annual list of Top States for Business, which ranks states by various metrics to determine which have the most conducive environment for owning a successful business.

The 2019 survey reveals some interesting changes in the overall rankings from 2018: Virginia took the top spot from Texas while Rhode Island fell several spots to land at the bottom. Meanwhile, two midwest states saw the biggest year-over-year changes, with Kansas rising 16 spots to take No. 19 and Michigan dropping 13 places to land near the middle of the pack at No. 24.

Although the summary rankings provide for good headline fodder, it’s really the individual components that tell the tale of each state’s private business ecosystem. One of the survey’s most interesting individual statistics is the degree to which there is ready access to capital for businesses in each state.

According to the report’s methodology, CNBC looked at the “venture capital investments by state, as well as traditional bank financing for small and mid-sized businesses.”

While this may account for a large slice of the funding pie, it is by no means a comprehensive picture. More so than ever, a greater number of small- and medium-sized businesses are seeking financing from national fintech lenders.

With that in mind, Benzinga drew on geographic lending data from small business fintech Credibly, as well as information on the number of small businesses in each state gathered from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s most recent “Small Business Profiles for the States and Territories” to see which states had the highest degree of business financing from nontraditional sources. The results prove an interesting contrast to the CNBC survey.

Here’s what we found:

Proportions Matter

States with fewer than 100,000 small businesses, like Delaware, Rhode Island, Alaska and, at the top spot, Wyoming, are all among the top 10 of those with the highest rate of alternative financing.

Although this data point might seem skewed to overemphasize less business-dense regions, other states with a low number of small businesses like North and South Dakota actually had a relatively small ratio of fintech borrowers.

Overall, while size did play a role in the final ratios, the results are still illustrative of a trend that businesses in smaller or less populous states are finding the benefit of fintech borrowing at least as much, and likely more so, than their larger counterparts.

Borrowers At Scale

While less business-dense states made up much of the top 10, the overall state rankings saw a diverse distribution of populations and regions. Places with a high concentration of small businesses like California, Georgia and New Jersey also had some of the highest ratio of fintech clients alongside fast-growing states like Colorado and Washington.

Meanwhile, the middle of the list was populated with several states that are loci of small business activity, including New York, Pennsylvania and North Carolina. At the bottom of the list were Kentucky, South Dakota and Arkansas.

Beyond Their Own Backyard

When compared to the CNBC rankings, it’s interesting to note that many of the states with the lowest rank in the “Access to Capital” category also have the highest ratio of fintech borrowers. This includes states like Vermont, Alaska and Wyoming.

At the same, very few states that are highly ranked in the availability of capital have a low ratio of fintech borrowers, with Illinois and Minnesota showing the biggest discrepancy.

However, the overall distribution suggests that Credibly, and other nontraditional lenders are making strong headway among small businesses nationwide.

States With the Highest Ratio of SMB Fintech Borrowers to Total Number of Small Businesses

1. Wyoming 14. Arizona 27. New Mexico 40. Missouri

2. Hawaii 15. California 28. Texas 41. Minnesota

3. Rhode Island 16. Florida 29. South Carolina 42. Mississippi

4. Alaska 17. Connecticut 30. North Dakota 43. Maine

5. Nevada 18. New Jersey 31. Utah 44. Louisiana

6. Delaware 19. Michigan 32. Illinois 45. Iowa

7. Washington 20. Massachusetts 33. Tennessee 46. Nebraska

8. Maryland 21. New York 34. Indiana 47. Kentucky

9. Vermont 22. Pennsylvania 35. West Virginia 48. Kansas

10. Georgia 23. Oregon 36. Montana 49. South Dakota

11. New Hampshire 24. Virginia 37. Ohio 50. Arkansas

12. Idaho 25. North Carolina 38. Wisconsin

13. Colorado 26. Alabama 39. Oklahoma

Credibly is a content partner of Benzinga