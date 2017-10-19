Kevin O'Leary Talks Plated's $300 Million Acquisition And How He Wants To Beat Fintech At Its Own Game

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary’s had quite a year.

The entrepreneurial-gauntlet-as-television show’s ninth season is still drawing 10 million viewers a night, Plated, a company featured on the show in which he invested, just sold for $300 million, and he launched his very own fintech product, Beanstox, at the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards.

It’s unsurprising that when O’Leary stepped on stage at the Benzinga Fintech Summit, he had a lot to talk about, and he turned his trademark no-holds style on his favorite target: entrepreneurs he feels aren’t worthy.

After offering a quick overview of the meal kit delivery space following the Blue Apron IPO, Amazon’s purchase of Whole Foods, and Albertson’s acquisition of Plated, O’Leary said “If you’re a meal pack company and you don’t have a brick-and-mortar partner, I think you’re screwed.”

From there, O’Leary went on to discuss what makes entrepreneurs successful, his fintech venture, and how it feels to rub an exit in Mark Cuban’s face. Check out his appearance below.

