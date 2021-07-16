EXCLUSIVE: WNS Holdings CEO Provides Key Company Insights On 'PreMarket Prep'

WNS Holdings Ltd (NYSE: WNS) announced its fiscal 2022 first-quarter financial results Thursday. The company reported quarterly earnings of 76 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 68 cents per share. WNS Holdings reported quarterly revenue of $236.3 million, which beat the estimate of $230.07 million.

CEO Keshav Murugesh appeared on Benzinga's YouTube show "PreMarket Prep" for an exclusive interview Friday.

WNS Holdings focuses on business transformation by leveraging great people, technology and unique business practices to provide operational support to its clients, Murugesh told Benzinga.

Company Highlights: Murugesh provided insights on the current standing of WNS Holdings including:

61 development centers in 13 countries. 47,000 people operating across the globe.

Highest revenue growth and margin growth in the industry.

Current operating margins are at 20.8%.

Company is seeing accelerating travel demand.

Analyst Assessment: Multiple analyst firms raised price targets on WNS Holdings following its earnings report.

Barrington Research analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained WNS Holdings with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $84 to $95.

Cowen analyst Bryan Bergin maintained WNS Holdings with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $82 to $90.

Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Keane maintained WNS Holdings with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $80 to $85.

WNS Price Action: WNS Holdings has traded as high as $83.57 and as low as $56.24 over a 52-week period.

At last check Friday, the stock was down 1.36% at $79.90.