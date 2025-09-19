Nvidia Inc NVDA may have placed a bold $5 billion bet on Intel Corp INTC, but it was Intel's own leveraged ETF that stole the spotlight. The GraniteShares 2x Long Intel Daily ETF INTW rocketed nearly 46% on Thursday, leaving Nvidia's counterpart ETF in the dust.

Intel is cashing in on its deal with Nvidia. Check its live prices here.

INTW surged more than 50% on Thursday, closing 46% higher, easily outpacing the GraniteShares 2x Long Nvidia Daily ETF NVDL, which closed just around 7% higher. The gap highlights how investors are recalibrating expectations for Intel's future versus Nvidia's already commanding position in artificial intelligence and high-performance computing.

Also Read: AMD’s Underdog Moment: Nvidia-Intel Alliance Raises The AI Stakes

Intel's underlying shares spiked more than 26%, the biggest single-day move in decades. INTW, which delivers twice the daily return of Intel, magnified those gains, rewarding traders who had bet on a rebound in the chipmaker.

By comparison, Nvidia's stock advanced only about 3%. While markets applauded the investment as a savvy way for Nvidia to secure additional chipmaking capacity and deepen its ecosystem, the deal is not viewed as transformational for a company already valued at over $4 trillion. That limited upside translated into a muted performance for NVDL, which is designed to double Nvidia's daily return.

The move underscores both the potential and peril of single-stock leveraged ETFs. Products like INTW and NVDL are intended for short-term trading, not buy-and-hold investing. Their daily resets can magnify gains dramatically, as seen Thursday, but can also erode capital quickly if momentum fades.

For Intel, the alliance with Nvidia represents more than just a cash infusion. It signals that the once-dominant chipmaker may still have a seat at the table in the AI revolution. For ETF investors, the action suggests that comeback stories can sometimes deliver bigger windfalls than established winners, especially when amplified by leverage.

All things said, it looks like Nvidia made the bet, but Intel's ETF holders cashed the check for now.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock