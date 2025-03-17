March 17, 2025 6:49 PM 2 min read

'Black Swan' Hedge Fund Posts 4,000% Profits During COVID-19 Market Crash: Here's How

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

Universa Investments hedge fund, led by billionaire investor Mark Spitznagel, posted a 4,144% return in a single quarter during the COVID-19 market crash in early 2020. Here's a look at how he did it. 

What To Know: Spitznagel is known as a "doomsday" investor who correctly predicted the Great Financial Crisis in 2008 and specializes in profiting during broad market crashes caused by "black swan" events. 

Read Next: Severe Storm System Brings Devastation: At Least 42 Dead, Power Outages, Widespread Damage Reported 

Spitznagel's Universa Investments fund's massive COVID-19 gains were revealed in a letter to clients that was leaked and seen by Business Insider. In the letter, Spitznagel highlighted the gains the fund had achieved through its tail-risk hedging strategy, while the broader markets and indexes suffered sharp declines. 

What Is Tail-Risk Hedging? 

Tail risk refers to the risk of extreme events occurring at the far ends, or tails, of a probability distribution. Tail-risk hedging is an investment strategy that aims to protect portfolios from extreme market downturns and frequently use a combination of financial instruments and strategies. 

It is common for a tail-risk hedging strategy to use put options, credit default swaps, Volatility index futures, U.S. Treasuries or a combination of any of the above. 

Investors can find convenient exposure to a tail-risk hedge through the Cambria Tail Risk ETF TAIL which holds a portfolio of out-of-the-money put options on the S&P 500 Index, as well as U.S. Treasuries in order to mitigate risk. 

The ProShares Trust Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF UVXY provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index and can also be part of a tail-risk hedging strategy.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock 

UVXY Logo
UVXYProShares Trust Ultra VIX Short Term Futures ETF
$22.24-6.51%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum23.75
Growth-
Quality-
Value-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
TAIL Logo
TAILCambria Tail Risk ETF
$11.65-0.51%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesSpecialty ETFsHedge FundsMarketsETFsBlack SwanCovid-19Expert IdeasMark Spitznageltail-risk hedgeUniversa InvestmentsWizards

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved