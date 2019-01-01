|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS: TAIL) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Cambria Tail Risk ETF.
There is no analysis for Cambria Tail Risk ETF
The stock price for Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS: TAIL) is $17.89 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 6, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 27, 2018.
Cambria Tail Risk ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Cambria Tail Risk ETF.
Cambria Tail Risk ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.