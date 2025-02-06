Donald Trump Once Said Bitcoin 'Was Based On Thin Air,' Now His Media Company Is Launching BTC ETF

Trump Media & Technology Group DJT, which was co-founded by President Donald Trump, is pushing deeper into the world of finance with a filing for several custom exchange-traded funds, a move that comes after recently rolling out plans for Truth.Fi.

What Happened: Following up on a trademark made for Truth.Fi in November, Trump Media & Technology is expanding its offerings beyond its Truth Social social media platform and Truth+ video streaming platform.

The company filed for several customized ETFs and separately managed accounts on Thursday. The filing advances the company's plans to launch America First-Themed ETFs and SMAs.

The trademarks include:

Truth.Fi Made in America ETF

Truth.Fi Made in America SMA

Truth.Fi U.S. Energy Independence ETF

Truth.Fi U.S. Energy Independence SMA

Truth.Fi Bitcoin Plus ETF

Truth.Fi Bitcoin Plus SMA

"The investment vehicles will be components of the new Truth.Fi brand covering financial services and financial technology," the company said in a press release.

The launch of Truth.Fi includes the investment of up to $250 million to be custodied by Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW, which is partnering with Trump Media to develop the SMAs.

Trump Media also signed services and licensing agreements with an affiliate of Yorkville Advisors, who will act as the Registered Investment Advisor on the new financial vehicles.

Why It's Important: The names of the ETFs and SMAs suggest carrying out investment vehicles for some of Trump's top priorities.

Trump has made companies making products in America a top priority, which comes as he has threatened to place tariffs on countries like China, Canada and Mexico for items imported into the U.S.

The president has also put an emphasis on energy production in America, which is likely the reason for the U.S. Energy Independence name.

Trump's support for Bitcoin BTC/USD has been a bit newer as he changed his tune about cryptocurrency during his run for president in the 2024 election after previously being outspoken about the sector.

“I am not a fan of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air,” Trump tweeted on July 11, 2019.

Trump supported Bitcoin during the election and his win helped send the price of Bitcoin to new all-time highs with a new White House administration that is pro-crypto and also considering a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve.

There are several approved Bitcoin ETFs and the new Truth.Fi would be one off the newest to hit the market.

"We aim to give investors a means to invest in American energy, manufacturing, and other firms that provide a competitive alternative to the woke funds and debanking problems that you find throughout the market. We're exploring a range of ways to differentiate our products, including strategies related to bitcoin," TMTG CEO Devin Nunes said.

Nunes comments suggest there could be additional finance products launched by Truth.Fi soon. Notably, the new filings do not include anything related to Trump Coin TRUMP/USD, which launched before Trump was sworn in as president. There are several pending ETFs that plan to include Trump Coin.

While it is not specific to Trump and his policies, the Point Bridge America First ETF MAGA was launched in 2017 by Hal Lambert. During the 2024 election, Lambert initially voiced support for Republican competitor Ron DeSantis before switching back to supporting Trump.

DJT Price Action: Trump Media stock is up 2.63% to $31.15 on Thursday versus a 52-week trading range of $11.75 to $79.38. The stock is down 10% year-to-date in 2025 and down 32.7% over the past year.

