If Stocks Go Lower, This ETF Will Move Higher

Many analysts are predicting there will soon be a correction in the market. They cite the high levels of inflation and the problems employers are having highering employees.

Now, they can add to the list the lawsuits that have been filed by former President Trump against Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR).

Of course, no one really knows what will happen to the market. But investors who believe a sell-off is coming should consider inverse ETFs as a way to protect their portfolios. One of them is the ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSE: SH).

This ETF is designed to move inversely to the S&P 500 Index. If the Index is down 5%, for example, SH should gain about 5%.