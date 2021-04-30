 Skip to main content

Ark Funds Adds Another 3D Printing SPAC To ETFs
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 30, 2021
Ark Funds Adds Another 3D Printing SPAC To ETFs

Ark Funds have been big proponents of scooping up shares of companies associated with 3D printing and digital manufacturing.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Ark Funds bought 506,397 shares of Galileo Acquisition Corp (NYSE: GLEO), which announced a SPAC merger with Shapeways. The company is an end-to-end digital manufacturing company with hundreds of customers and millions of parts shipped already.

The stake in Galileo Acquisition represents $5.1 million and 0.2% of the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ).

Other 3D Printing Plays: This isn’t the first 3D printing stock or even 3D printing-related SPAC that Ark Funds has bought a stake in.

The Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF also owns stakes in:

  • Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE: SPFR), which is taking Velo3D public. $26.1 million, 0.8% of assets
  • One (NYSE: AONE), merging with Markforged. $21.2 million, 0.6% of assets
  • The Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS: ARKX) owns a $7.9 million stake in SPFR as well representing 1.2% of the newly launched ETF’s assets.
  • Former SPAC Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) is the 16th largest holding in the 3D Printing ETF (BATS: PRNT) valued at $16.1 million and 2.7% of assets.

Outside of SPACs, 3D Systems Corp (NYSE: DDD) is the 18th largest holding in ARKQ representing 2% of assets. The 3D Printing ETF is also the second-largest holding of ARKX at 6.2% of holdings and holds stakes in many 3D printing companies. The 3D Printing ETF is index-based and could add additional SPACs down the road.

What’s Next: Galileo CEO Greg Kress is set to appear on Benzinga’s “SPACs Attack” today to discuss his company’s SPAC deal and the growth ahead for 3D printing.

