Robotics ETFs Or EV ETFs: The Safer Bet For 2026?

Thematic investors are split between two big future bets: robotics and electric vehicles.

But for now, each has a different engine driving it. Robotics is gaining traction with politicians in Washington. Meanwhile, priority attention is still focused on car sales and battery prices for electric cars. This makes a difference to ETF traders.

• ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF stock is under selling pressure. Why are ROBO shares declining?

Why Robotics Suddenly Has A Policy Tailwind

Shares related to robotics have drawn focus recently on the news of the potential 2026 executive order from the Trump Administration to promote the development of the robotics industry. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has been holding meetings with CEOs from the robotics industry and has included automation into the broader industrial plans of the U.S. regarding the reshoring of key manufacturing.

The Department of Commerce holds that robotics and advanced manufacturing are key to having production in the U.S, while the Department of Transportation is soon going to establish a robotics working group. The idea of a national robotics commission, although shelved in the final form of the defense spending bill, is being pursued through other legislation.

Interestingly, the debate on the U.S. national debt even threw up the topic of robotics. Elon Musk said that with an AI and robotics-led productivity revolution, the nation could pay off the $38 trillion national debt.

From an ETF perspective, this environment encourages investment in robotics ETF funds such as ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (NYSE:ROBO) , Global X Robotics & AI ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) , ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) , and iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSE:ARTY) , which provide diversified investment opportunities in automation sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and services.

Why EV ETFs Still Swing Harder

The story is different for EV ETFs. The investment instruments such as Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) or iShares Self-Driving EV & Tech ETF (NYSE:IDRV) and KraneShares Electric Vehicles & Future Mobility ETF (NYSE:KARS) invest in a mix of car manufacturers, suppliers, semiconductor companies or mobility technology companies. Their performance is linked to the demand for cars, news associated with subsidies and battery economics. They usually are complementary to Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSE:LIT) to gain direct exposure to the battery component of the EV value chain. This is because it gives EV ETFs a cyclical and news-driven nature that is different from that of robotics ETFs, given the current industry reassessments by car manufacturers and consumer reluctance to make big-ticket buying decisions.

Bottom Line

Robotics ETFs are increasingly shaping up as a structural, government-supported productivity play, backed by industrial policy and reshoring efforts. EV ETFs remain a higher-beta bet on how fast the electric vehicle transition unfolds. In simple terms, robotics looks like the steadier long-term allocation, while EVs offer bigger swings, with bigger nerves required.

Read Next:

Photos: Shutterstock