Indexperts Kicks Off 2025 With 3 ETFs Offering Growth, Stability, Income During Market Volatility

Indexperts rang in 2025 with three actively managed ETFs with expense ratios of 0.50% each and designed to address various investor needs.

Increasing market volatility and geopolitical adversities have investors looking for more flexible and adaptive investment strategies, leading to a gradual industry shift towards active management. This is the trend Indexperts tapped into.

The trio of ETFs — Indexperts Gorilla Aggressive Growth ETF RILA, Quality Earnings Focused ETF QIDX, and Yield Focused Income ETF YFFI — offers a range of options designed for investors looking for growth, stability, or income.

The Gorilla Aggressive Growth ETF, with a growth-centric equity portfolio spanning all market caps, could be considered by investors looking for capital appreciation. It currently has $2.98 million in assets under management (AUM). Its core investments are derived from All Cap Quality Growth 150 Index and the Large Cap Quality Growth Index.

Launched on Dec. 31, 2024, the ETF commits at least 80% of its net assets to high-growth equities across multiple sectors, and allocations are adjusted on the basis of changing market conditions. According to Marketbeat, currently, 32% of its investments are in the technology sector and 14% each in healthcare and consumer discretionary sectors. The remainder of the AUM is divided among the financials, consumer staples, industrials and communications sectors.

On the other hand, the Quality Earnings Focused ETF caters to investors seeking total returns through a mix of consistent growth and earnings stability. By investing in equities across all caps, the fund prioritizes companies with proven performance history.

This ETF's allocation strategy factors in Fed policy, macroeconomic trends and individual sector performance, which helps it adapt to fluctuating market conditions. The ETF balances risks and opportunities by mirroring the Indexperts Large Cap Core Growth Index and Small Cap Consistent Value Index. Total AUM currently is $2.97 million, 18% of which is allocated to technology, 14% to the financials sector and 12% each to the healthcare and industrials sectors.

Income-focused investors can turn to the Yield Focused Income ETF, which allocates its assets primarily to investment-grade fixed-income securities. From corporate bonds to Treasuries and asset-backed securities, this ETF ensures dynamic income potential while maintaining credit quality.

Currently $2.62 million of investment is under management, of which 25% is held by the energy sector and 22% by the utilities sector.

“The fixed income securities in which the Fund invests will typically be investment grade (rated BBB or better by Moody's Investors Services, Inc. ("Moody's") or rated Baa2 or better by Standard & Poor's ("S&P") and unrated securities considered by the Advisor to be of comparable credit quality). The Fund will invest in these securities with the intention to buy and hold such securities to maturity,” reads an excerpt from the prospectus, which was released in August last year.

