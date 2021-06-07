Leading And Lagging Sectors For June 7, 2021

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 38.62 0.15 0.38 61.9K (NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 122.28 0.19 0.15 2.5K (NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 105.47 0.13 0.12 2.1K (NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 55.78 0.03 0.05 60.0K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 139.9 -0.09 -0.07 11.0K (NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 87.9 -0.01 -0.02 2.3K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data these sector movers alerts can help traders understand macro-level market trends. Traders often look for sector movers to provide high-level analysis on which sectors are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

To read more about sector movers, click here.