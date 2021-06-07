Leading And Lagging Sectors For June 7, 2021
Gainers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLF)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
|38.62
|0.15
|0.38
|61.9K
|(NYSE:XLV)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
|122.28
|0.19
|0.15
|2.5K
|(NYSE:XLI)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
|105.47
|0.13
|0.12
|2.1K
|(NYSE:XLE)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
|55.78
|0.03
|0.05
|60.0K
Losers
|(NYSE:XLK)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
|139.9
|-0.09
|-0.07
|11.0K
|(NYSE:XLB)
|Materials Select Sector SPDR
|87.9
|-0.01
|-0.02
|2.3K
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data these sector movers alerts can help traders understand macro-level market trends. Traders often look for sector movers to provide high-level analysis on which sectors are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
