Renewed tariff tensions between the U.S. and the European Union have once again injected uncertainty into global markets, amplifying volatility in high-growth AI infrastructure and electric vehicle stocks. These sectors, already sensitive to macro shocks, have seen sharp price swings as investors attempt to price in trade risks alongside slowing global demand signals.

Against this backdrop, Tradr ETFs introduced four leveraged inverse products: the Tradr 2X Short APLD Daily ETF (BATS:APLZ) , Tradr 2X Short IREN Daily ETF (BATS:IREZ) , Tradr 2X Short LCID Daily ETF (BATS:LCIZ) , and Tradr 2X Short NBIS Daily ETF (BATS:NBIZ) , on Thursday. As the names suggest, the funds are tied inversely to Applied Digital Corp (NASDAQ:APLD) , Iren Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) , Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) , and Nebius Group NV (NASDAQ:NBIS) , respectively.

"If you look back to last October when the AI infrastructure stocks were trading at all-time highs, you naturally saw short interest in these names begin to climb," Matt Markiewicz, Head of Product & Capital Markets at Tradr ETFs, told Benzinga. "That was definitely a gauge we were watching in terms of what the appetite could look like if we were to launch short funds on some of these stocks."

Why These Stocks Attracted Inverse Exposure

Tradr's selection process focused less on fundamentals and more on technical and sentiment signals, particularly after extended rallies tied to AI and EV optimism.

"We were fortunate to ride the price wave up in our leveraged long names on Applied Digital and Nebius," Markiewicz said, adding that investor demand remained strong even when the space pulled back in mid-October. "That's kind of when you sit back and realize that maybe it would be a good idea to have a short tool just in case the other side of the trade was looking for a home."

Recent stock rebounds may appear to challenge the logic of launching short products, but Markiewicz said that framing misses the point.

"We never launch products trying to time the market," he said. He added that the funds are designed for expressing short-term bearish views, particularly as investors reassess where AI and EV stocks stand in their respective cycles.

Trade tensions have only deepened uncertainty, reinforcing the case for tactical tools rather than long-term bets.

"I wish we had these funds out a week or two ago, but again you can't time these launches," Markiewicz said. "The macro picture is so cloudy there is no way we can really try to synchronize a launch with what is going on out there."

Built For Tactical Trades, Not Buy-And-Hold

Markiewicz emphasized that the new ETFs are intended for short-term positioning, such as around earnings or technical inflection points.

"You really don't want to be holding on to daily reset products for too long," he said, pointing to the risk of sharp price dislocations.

While leveraged ETFs compete with options and margin trading, he noted a key distinction: "With ETFs you can only lose what you put in."

Challenging ‘Leverage Is Bad' Thinking

As inverse and leveraged ETFs attract more attention, Markiewicz pushed back against broad-brush criticism of leverage.

"Yes, leverage could be dangerous if used incorrectly," he said, "but for investors who can stay on top of their trades, these products can be a powerful addition to a portfolio."

In a market defined by tariffs, geopolitics, and sudden reversals, that message is likely to resonate with traders navigating the current wave of volatility.

