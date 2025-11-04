Canary Capital Group’s new fund, the Canary HBAR ETF (NASDAQ:HBR), launched on Oct 28, marking a significant expansion of investors’ access to digital assets outside of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

• HBR is at important technical levels. Track the action here.

The new fund offers direct exposure to the Hedera (CRYPTO: HBAR) network native token, which boasts a proof-of-stake design that executes transactions at incredible speeds with relatively low fees. The sponsor fees for the ETF is 0.95%.

The launch follows the success of the firm’s previous Canary HBAR Trust, which was the first U.S. investment vehicle created for HBAR. Unlike self-custody or complicated crypto platforms, the new ETF intends to make it easier for both institutional and retail investors to invest in Hedera’s growth story by offering a regulated exchange-traded structure.

Also Read: Grayscale Pushes Crypto ETFs Forward With First U.S. Solana-Staking ETP

Hedera’s ecosystem has attracted the involvement of heavyweight corporate participants, such as Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG) and IBM (NYSE:IBM), to its governing council. Its technology already underpins billions of transactions and is used by enterprises exploring tokenization, settlement systems and decentralized applications.

Steven McClurg, CEO and founder of Canary Capital, said that the approval of a spot HBAR ETF represents a significant milestone in expanding investor access into the digital asset economy: “Hedera is built for what's next; enterprise tokenization, high-speed settlement, real-world Web3 infrastructure.”

As the digital asset market matures, Canary’s move underscores a growing investor appetite for crypto networks tied to practical utility and scalability rather than pure speculation.

McClurg is enthusiastic about the new era where tokenization is moving from concept to real-world adoption: "Hedera is at the center of that shift — its network is already being used by enterprises to issue, settle, and track digital assets at scale. HBR gives investors a front-row seat to that evolution."

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock