REX Shares has launched three new leveraged and inverse ETFs targeting traders looking for aggressive bets on high-growth trends within digital assets and AI infrastructure. The new introductions are the T-REX 2X Long BMNR Daily Target ETF (BATS:BMNU), the T-REX 2X Inverse CRWV Daily Target ETF (BATS: CORD), and the T-REX 2X Inverse CRCL Daily Target ETF (BATS:CRCD). All three launched on Sep 26.

Also Read: Amid Ethereum Swings, REX-Osprey Brings A Surprising Way To Invest In ETH

Each ETF is designed to return 200% of the daily performance, long or inverse, of its targeted stock.

The products provide:

2x long exposure to BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc (AMEX:BMNR), an immersion Bitcoin mining company with a large Ethereum treasury.

-2x inverse exposure to CoreWeave Inc (NASDAQ: CRWV), a rapidly emerging GPU cloud and AI infrastructure company. The fund complements the current T-REX 2X Long CRWV ETF (BATS:CRWU).

-2 times inverse exposure to Circle Internet Financial (CRCL), the issuer of USD Coin (USDC) and a key player in stablecoin usage. The fund adds to the T-REX 2X Long CRCL ETF (CBOE: CCUP).

Scott Acheychek, COO of REX, stated that with these launches, T-REX continues to offer first-to-market exposures, providing traders with new means to express their opinions on emerging themes in AI and digital assets.

Matt Tuttle, CEO of Tuttle Capital Management, said that through these first-to-market ETFs, the T-REX suite continues to lead in single-stock innovation. The new inverse offerings on CoreWeave and Circle enable traders to express both sides of two of the hottest AI and digital asset stories currently circulating.

The launch speaks volumes about the increasing demand for tactical trading vehicles. The T-REX family now covers more than 30 leveraged and inverse single-stock ETFs, including first-to-market 2x exposures to Robinhood, GameStop, and TradeDesk.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock