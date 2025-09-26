YieldMax ETFs grew its expanding lineup of income-oriented funds on Tuesday with the introduction of the YieldMax HIMS Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSE: HIYY).

The new fund aims to provide current income by utilizing options-based strategies related to Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS), a prominent consumer health and wellness business.

Unlike other equity ETFs, HIYY does not actually invest in Hims & Hers shares. Instead, the fund uses options strategies in an effort to provide advanced income streams for shareholders. Tidal Investments LLC will be the fund’s investment adviser, handling the daily strategy and risk exposure of HIYY.

The introduction of HIYY represents the newest member of the YieldMax family of offerings, which is recognized for emphasizing income generation.

“With HIYY, investors have an opportunity to access options-based income potential tied to a wellness company with high-growth prospects without owning the underlying stock outright,” a representative for YieldMax said.

Investors in HIYY will be able to count on the fund being categorised as a Group D ETF for distribution purposes. Its initial distribution is expected to be announced on Oct. 22, providing a timing for income-focused investors to project their cash flows.

YieldMax ETFs have increasingly become popular in the market for their customized solutions that focus on generating immediate income, making them attractive to retail and institutional investors. The company’s strategy, which typically incorporates strategic options overlays alongside equity exposure, is intended to provide steady income potential under changing market conditions.

Industry observers point out that options-based ETFs such as HIYY present investors with an alternative to traditional dividends, particularly in industries such as health and wellness, where constituent stocks might not pay frequent dividends.

By concentrating on HIMS, a rapidly growing business in telehealth and customized care, HIYY gives investors access to a popular health care niche while avoiding direct equity risk.

