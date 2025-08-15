Neuberger Berman Expands Active ETF Lineup With Emerging Markets Debt Play

Neuberger Berman, the independent, employee-owned, private investment manager, announced Monday the conversion of its Neuberger Berman Emerging Markets Debt Fund to the Neuberger Berman Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF NEMD. The new fund was launched on Thursday with about $102 million in assets after the conversion.

The ETF is structured to invest in emerging markets sovereign debt denominated in hard currency, largely in U.S. dollars, euros and other G-7 currencies. It will also have opportunistic exposure to emerging markets issuers’ corporate debt.

Gorky Urquieta, managing director and global co-head of emerging markets debt at Neuberger Berman, said, “We think that the ETF is well-positioned to take advantage of the yield and diversification opportunity that the asset class has to offer.”

Investment Strategy

NEMD aims to provide competitive return and long-term benchmark outperformance through the combination of Neuberger’s bottom-up credit research and top-down macroeconomic research. The fund will utilize targeted derivative usage, have moderate portfolio turnover and utilize proprietary research of more than 90 emerging market countries and 500-plus EM corporate issuers.

The launch is part of Neuberger’s approach to addressing investors’ demand for actively managed ETFs on multiple asset classes. The company already has active ETFs covering equities, fixed income, liquid alternatives, and real assets, backed by research-driven insights and corporate engagement.

As of June 30, Neuberger Berman had $538 billion in equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for individual and institutional investors globally.

