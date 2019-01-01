QQQ
iNeedMD Holdings Inc is a United States of America based medical device development company. The company's products include The EKG Glove and Portable ECG devices. Its product development programs focus on easy-to-use systems for collecting a plurality of diagnostic information and transmitting that data to local and remote locations. The EKG Glove provides healthcare workers with a standardized ECG solution that enables to quickly and accurately assess an individual's cardiac health.

iNeedMD Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iNeedMD Holdings (NEMD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iNeedMD Holdings (OTCEM: NEMD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are iNeedMD Holdings's (NEMD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iNeedMD Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for iNeedMD Holdings (NEMD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iNeedMD Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for iNeedMD Holdings (NEMD)?

A

The stock price for iNeedMD Holdings (OTCEM: NEMD) is $0.0002 last updated Wed Jun 09 2021 15:53:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iNeedMD Holdings (NEMD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for iNeedMD Holdings.

Q

When is iNeedMD Holdings (OTCEM:NEMD) reporting earnings?

A

iNeedMD Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iNeedMD Holdings (NEMD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iNeedMD Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does iNeedMD Holdings (NEMD) operate in?

A

iNeedMD Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.