Investors are increasingly seeking flexible and tax-efficient strategies in today’s complex fixed-income landscape. In response, Invesco Ltd. IVZ is expanding its active fixed-income offerings with the launch of two new ETFs, further solidifying its position in this growing market.

Invesco Ltd. has introduced the Invesco Core Fixed Income ETF GTOC and the Invesco Intermediate Municipal ETF INTM—bringing its total fixed-income assets managed to a whopping $491 billion in ETFs, mutual funds, and separately managed accounts.

These funds are actively managed by Invesco’s U.S. Investment Grade and Municipal Bond teams.

GTOC: The go-to core bond ETF, concentrating on high-quality, investment-grade U.S. fixed-income securities—perfect as a steady heartbeat in conservative portfolios.

INTM: Pursuing federally exempt income by investing a minimum of 80% in high-credit municipal bonds (BBB or higher), with a mid-term 4–6‑year duration vibe.

The pair supplements Invesco’s current GTO‑family, which includes—

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF GTO ,

, Invesco Short Duration Total Return Bond ETF GTOS ,

, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF GSY ,

, Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF ICLO ,

The GTOC and INTM funds lean into investor interest in active strategies through ETFs.

Invesco has been on a hot streak since launching active ETFs in 2008. With active fixed income increasingly important in portfolio construction, these ETF additions offer inherent flexibility and customization without sacrificing tax-smart efficiency for muni‑bond enthusiasts.

Why It Matters

For investors who want broad, liquid bond exposure, GTOC delivers tactically managed access to core fixed‑income markets, while INTM adds federally tax‑exempt municipal bonds—an attractive income source for those in higher tax brackets. And because Invesco runs both, investors benefit from the backing of a firm with a long track record of active-strategy success.

