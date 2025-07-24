An ETF Built For Yield Hunters—ABS Income, No Rate Drama

Janus Henderson Investors added a new feather to its fixed income cap with the launch of the Janus Henderson Asset-Backed Securities ETF JABS.

JABS, a short-duration, investment-grade asset-backed securities (ABS) fund, aims to address increasing investor demand for yield and credit quality without the volatility of rate fluctuations. It enters the ring as a fixed-rate counterpart to Janus Henderson's blockbuster CLO ETF JAAA, which leads the pack in the floating-rate category.

Launched Wednesday, the ETF targets investors seeking yield and diversification amid uncertainty over the Fed's next move on interest rates. The fund will primarily hold short-term, investment-grade, fixed-rate securitized assets, following Janus Henderson's hallmark strategy of relative value analysis, active asset allocation, and security selection based on yield per unit of risk — offering a way to earn solid returns without the volatility of sudden rate shifts.

JABS’ Flourishing ETF Family Includes…

JAAA – The largest CLO ETF, tracking high-quality floating rate CLOs

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF JBBB – BBB-rated floating rate CLOs

– BBB-rated floating rate CLOs Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF JMBS – The largest actively managed mortgage-backed securities ETF

– The largest actively managed mortgage-backed securities ETF Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF JSI – A multi-sector securitized strategy across U.S. markets

With more than $57 billion in securitized AUM and now five actively managed funds in the product offering, Janus Henderson is the second-largest active fixed income ETF manager by assets, according to Morningstar and internal analysis.

