An ETF Built For Yield Hunters—ABS Income, No Rate Drama

- JABS offers exposure to short-duration, fixed-rate, investment-grade ABS, filling a gap in Janus Henderson’s active securitized suite.
- The ETF complements floating-rate sibling JAAA, giving investors both rate protection and income stability under one roof.
Janus Henderson Investors added a new feather to its fixed income cap with the launch of the Janus Henderson Asset-Backed Securities ETF JABS.
JABS, a short-duration, investment-grade asset-backed securities (ABS) fund, aims to address increasing investor demand for yield and credit quality without the volatility of rate fluctuations. It enters the ring as a fixed-rate counterpart to Janus Henderson's blockbuster CLO ETF JAAA, which leads the pack in the floating-rate category.
Launched Wednesday, the ETF targets investors seeking yield and diversification amid uncertainty over the Fed's next move on interest rates. The fund will primarily hold short-term, investment-grade, fixed-rate securitized assets, following Janus Henderson's hallmark strategy of relative value analysis, active asset allocation, and security selection based on yield per unit of risk — offering a way to earn solid returns without the volatility of sudden rate shifts.
JABS’ Flourishing ETF Family Includes…
- JAAA – The largest CLO ETF, tracking high-quality floating rate CLOs
- Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF JBBB – BBB-rated floating rate CLOs
- Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF JMBS – The largest actively managed mortgage-backed securities ETF
- Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF JSI – A multi-sector securitized strategy across U.S. markets
With more than $57 billion in securitized AUM and now five actively managed funds in the product offering, Janus Henderson is the second-largest active fixed income ETF manager by assets, according to Morningstar and internal analysis.
