BlackRock is spearheading a high-stakes move into the region with the introduction of the iShares Texas Equity ETF TEXN, giving investors an opportunity to be part of the swell of economic growth sweeping across the Lone Star State. With a 0.20% expense ratio, the ETF provides access to close to 200 Texas-headquartered companies spread across the energy, technology, and industrial sectors.

It tracks the Russell Texas Equity Index and is targeting investors who want to gain focused exposure to a state that’s booming. Texas’ economy reached an all-time high of $2.7 trillion in GDP in 2024, on par with some of the world’s largest national economies. That economic powerhouse expanded at a 3.5% rate in the fourth quarter, handily exceeding the national U.S. average of 2.4%.

Aside from the statistics, Texas has become a magnet for corporations. Over 300 businesses have relocated their headquarters to the state since 2015, attracted by the state’s business-friendly culture, expanding workforce, and tax benefits. Now, 1 in 10 publicly traded American companies call Texas home. And it’s not only companies relocating, Texas led population growth last year, reaching 31 million.

This new fund superimposes a regional dimension over BlackRock’s already wide-ranging ETF universe, which consists of more than 400 iShares funds in the U.S. and in excess of $100 billion in assets associated with geography-driven strategies.

BlackRock already has significant exposure in Texas, overseeing some $380 billion in assets in state-based public companies, $115 billion of which is attached to the oil and gas industry. And with 2.2 million iShares accounts in the hands of Texas-based investors, the asset manager obviously sees an opportunity to grow with a product that does it all—literally.

