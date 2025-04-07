Goldman Bets On India Boom With New Actively Managed ETF

In a strong move to capitalize on India’s growth story, Goldman Sachs Asset Management has introduced a new actively managed exchange-traded fund, the Goldman Sachs India Equity ETF GIND. The ETF was launched on April 4, increasing its presence in the rapidly changing emerging market arena.

GIND’s arrival comes at a time when investors worldwide are placing ever-greater interest in India as a diversification play, one whose domestic equity market also retains relatively modest correlations with mature markets. Goldman's pitch: actively managed, research-driven exposure to Indian equities offers the potential to outperform passive strategies—appealing to long-term investors seeking capital appreciation.

The fund seeks to offer broad exposure to India’s equity market, from common and preferred stock, ADRs, and GDRs to other ETFs that invest in India. It can also utilize derivatives to enhance returns and mitigate risk.

GIND charges an expense ratio of 0.75%, a typical rate for actively managed strategies in international markets.

But what truly differentiates GIND is its boots-on-the-ground strategy: a dedicated research team based in Mumbai using local market know-how to identify opportunities at every cap point—from established names to lesser-known growth stars.

Goldman Sachs is betting that this agile approach will be a major attractor for investors, particularly in a growing market where information asymmetry still applies.

Why India? Why Now?

India’s robust macroeconomic fundamentals, solid corporate earnings resilience, and increasing retail participation have turned its stock market into one of the best performers among emerging markets in the last few years. For overseas investors, the market also provides a diversification advantage due to its long-term low correlation with other global equity markets.

Goldman Sachs is clearly eager to cash in on that trend with a product that not only provides exposure to the growth story in India but also provides a more tactical, research-based means of managing the exposure.

