April 7, 2025 2:58 PM 2 min read

Goldman Bets On India Boom With New Actively Managed ETF

Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

In a strong move to capitalize on India’s growth story, Goldman Sachs Asset Management has introduced a new actively managed exchange-traded fund, the Goldman Sachs India Equity ETF GIND. The ETF was launched on April 4, increasing its presence in the rapidly changing emerging market arena.

GIND’s arrival comes at a time when investors worldwide are placing ever-greater interest in India as a diversification play, one whose domestic equity market also retains relatively modest correlations with mature markets. Goldman's pitch: actively managed, research-driven exposure to Indian equities offers the potential to outperform passive strategies—appealing to long-term investors seeking capital appreciation.

Also Read: New ETFs Offer Bitcoin Exposure With Built-In Safety Nets

The fund seeks to offer broad exposure to India’s equity market, from common and preferred stock, ADRs, and GDRs to other ETFs that invest in India. It can also utilize derivatives to enhance returns and mitigate risk.

GIND charges an expense ratio of 0.75%, a typical rate for actively managed strategies in international markets.

But what truly differentiates GIND is its boots-on-the-ground strategy: a dedicated research team based in Mumbai using local market know-how to identify opportunities at every cap point—from established names to lesser-known growth stars.

Goldman Sachs is betting that this agile approach will be a major attractor for investors, particularly in a growing market where information asymmetry still applies.

Also Read: Global Hedge Funds and ETFs Offload Over $40 Billion in Stocks Following Trump’s Tariff Announcement

Why India? Why Now?

India’s robust macroeconomic fundamentals, solid corporate earnings resilience, and increasing retail participation have turned its stock market into one of the best performers among emerging markets in the last few years. For overseas investors, the market also provides a diversification advantage due to its long-term low correlation with other global equity markets.

Goldman Sachs is clearly eager to cash in on that trend with a product that not only provides exposure to the growth story in India but also provides a more tactical, research-based means of managing the exposure.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

GIND Logo
GINDGoldman Sachs India Equity ETF
$23.83-1.55%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum-
Growth-
Quality-
Value-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
Which Indian sectors will thrive with GIND?
How will foreign investors react to GIND's launch?
What are the growth prospects for Indian equities?
Which small-cap stocks in India could attract attention?
How might GIND influence market volatility in India?
What other ETFs could benefit from India's growth?
Which companies will be favored by GIND's strategy?
How could retail participation impact Indian markets?
What effects will local expertise have on GIND's performance?
Which emerging markets could follow India's lead?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
New ETFsTop StoriesETFsStories That Matter

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved