'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini Launches ETF To Shield Against Trump-Era Economic Risks

Prominent economist Nouriel Roubini, renowned for his bearish forecasts before the 2008 financial crisis, has partnered with Atlas Capital Team Inc. to launch the Atlas America Fund under ticker USAF on Nasdaq.

What Happened: This innovative exchange-traded fund is strategically designed to navigate and address the complex economic challenges arising from evolving geopolitical and fiscal landscapes.

The fund’s conceptualization traces back to President-elect Donald Trump‘s administration, emerging from growing concerns about the dollar’s global financial role and potential inflationary pressures.

Roubini, telling Bloomberg, expects heightened volatility in the coming years, cautioning that even a “mild version” of Trump’s protectionist trade policies could disrupt the market.

Roubini, famously known as “Dr. Doom” for his prescient economic forecasts, has long warned about potential economic destabilization, and the USAF ETF represents a proactive response to these systemic risks.

The USAF ETF offers a sophisticated blend of assets designed to provide resilience in uncertain economic conditions:

Real estate investment trusts

Inflation-protected U.S. Treasury securities

Municipal Securities

Corporate bonds

Gold trusts

“As the economic environment becomes increasingly volatile, I believe real assets can provide a resilient solution for preserving value,” Roubini stated. With an expense ratio of 75 basis points, the actively managed fund challenges the conventional 60/40 portfolio strategy by offering a more adaptive investment approach.

Reza Bundy, CEO and Founder of Atlas Capital Team highlighted the fund’s broader mission: “USAF is designed to provide investors a transparent way to access a diversified portfolio that responds to both growth opportunities and inflationary pressures.”

The launch comes amid growing investor concerns about inflation and economic uncertainty. By providing exposure to multiple real asset classes, USAF seeks to offer investors a potential hedge against market volatility.

