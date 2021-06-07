'Trading Nation' Traders Weigh In On Emerging Markets

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Ari Wald of Oppenheimer said the emerging markets are pushing on the door of a breakout. As long as iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSE: EEM) is above its support at $52, there is a chance for a breakout in the coming months. Within the ETF, he would be a buyer of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp ADR (NYSE: SNP). He sees a potential move higher, to low to mid $60s.

Nancy Tengler of Laffer Tengler Investments is not bullish on the U.S. dollar and she would rather be in the emerging market currencies. She especially likes iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS: ECH) because it's a dominant provider of copper, it has been very effective in vaccinating its population and its financial institutions are stable.

She would also buy iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE: FXI) and she likes iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSE: EWT) because of her bullishness on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM).