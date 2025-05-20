MAGS, QQQ, SPY Fly Off The Shelves: Unfazed Retail Buyers Pump In Record $122B While Wall Street Loses Nerve

Individuals have invested a record $122 billion into equity ETFs so far this year.

According to Goldman Sachs, that’s double the inflows since mid-March, despite the broader market losing footing and headlines turning bearish.

Conversely, the pros are exciting. Institutional investors have taken about $25 billion out of the market this year, selling into strength as Main Street loaded up on what they perceive as bargains. And retail investors have been net sellers on only six trading days since March 1.

Also Read: Magnificent 7 Stun The Street With Best Earnings Beat Since 2021

Three ETFs Are Crowd Darlings

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY : The veteran. SPY is the default ETF for overall U.S. market exposure, and its consistent inflows indicate that retail investors continue to wager on the resilience of the American economy. So far this year, the fund is up 1.5%.

Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ : The growth darling. With the AI rally in motion, QQQ, which tracks the Nasdaq 100, is seeing flows from investors surfing the wave of Nvidia NVDA , Microsoft MSFT , and other AI leaders. It’s less a bet on diversification and more on innovation. The fund has gained 1.8% this year thus far.

Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF MAGS : The upstart. This ETF provides levered exposure to the “Magnificent Seven“, the upper-echelon tech stocks making headlines and driving earnings. For retail investors living large, MAGS is like a shortcut to riches (or at least to bragging rights).

Different Playbooks, Same Market: The behavioral divergence is stark. Institutions are taking in cash, preparing for possible volatility down the road, whether it’s from inflation, rate shocks, or geopolitical jolts. Retail, meanwhile, is embracing the volatility, sure (or maybe convinced) that any selloff is just another chance to buy.

This impasse, Wall Street versus Main Street, begs the question: who’s right?

History has taught us that both sides are capable of error. But at present, retail investors are purchasing with conviction, coffee, and an affection for ticker symbols beginning with “Q” or rhyming with “swag.”

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock