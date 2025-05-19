May 19, 2025 5:45 PM 2 min read

TIPS In Trouble: Why Inflation-Protected Bond ETFs Are Losing Their Spark

Follow
Zinger Key Points

After an impressive run over the first four months of the year, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest in Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, or TIPS, are now losing steam. Reason: inflation expectations, which climbed in recent months amid fears that the Trump administration’s tariffs will push up prices, have moderated somewhat,

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF VTIP has retreated about 0.75% from a high in early May, while the broader iShares TIPS Bond ETF TIP has fallen about 2.3% from its April peak. These are declines that have occurred in the context of a reset of inflation and bond-market conditions on the heels of a wave of mixed economic signals and a late-cycle credit rating shock.

Also Read: Stocks Mixed, Treasury Bonds Slip On Moody’s US Downgrade: What’s Driving Markets Monday?

Inflation Expectations Cool

The TIPS retreat coincides with a moderation in inflation expectations after President Donald Trump rolled back or paused most of the elevated tariff rates announced earlier. A sustained decline in the U.S. headline inflation rate also helped temper anxiety over prices. The headline inflation rate fell to 2.3% in April, which was the lowest level in over four years.

Inflation breakeven rates have also moderated. The 5-Year TIPS Breakeven Rate has dropped to 2.42% from its February high of 2.66%. The 10-Year Breakeven Rate is at around 2.34%, a decline from this year’s high of 2.46% back in February, per FRED data.

Moody’s Downgrade Changes Treasury Dynamics

Adding to the squeeze on TIPS ETFs is a sudden surge in real yields, led by Moody’s Ratings downgrade of the U.S. sovereign credit rating from Aaa to Aa1. On Monday afternoon, the 10-year Treasury yield was hovering at 4.45%. The 30-year yield also rose to 4.9%.

According to Bloomberg, Franklin Templeton’s Max Gokhman issued a warning of an eventual “bear steepener spiral” as institutional investors begin to shift out of long-dated Treasuries as fears about fiscal unsustainability and higher net interest burdens continue to grow.

Outlook: TIPS In A Tight Place

The near-term outlook for TIPS continues to be pinched by two headwinds: cooling inflation expectations, which reduce the attractiveness of inflation-indexed bonds, and increasing real yields, which debase the market value of TIPS, particularly longer-duration ones like TIP.

Unless inflation reaccelerates or a bond market turmoil inspires a flight to safety, TIPS ETFs can continue to lag relative to nominal Treasuries and equity-linked inflation hedges.

Inflation is no longer the villain, it’s the Treasury market’s own internal contradictions that are roiling the stage.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

TIP Logo
TIPiShares TIPS Bond ETF
$108.23-0.60%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
57.06
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
VTIP Logo
VTIPVanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares
$49.85-0.06%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
BondsSpecialty ETFsETFsbond etfsStories That Mattertop stories
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved