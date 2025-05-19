TIPS In Trouble: Why Inflation-Protected Bond ETFs Are Losing Their Spark

Zinger Key Points
- TIPS retreat coincides with a moderation in inflation expectations.
- The VTIP and TIP ETFs have come off their 2025 peaks.
- Beat the market with ready-to-go trades and pro tools—now 60% off for Memorial Day.
After an impressive run over the first four months of the year, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest in Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, or TIPS, are now losing steam. Reason: inflation expectations, which climbed in recent months amid fears that the Trump administration’s tariffs will push up prices, have moderated somewhat,
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF VTIP has retreated about 0.75% from a high in early May, while the broader iShares TIPS Bond ETF TIP has fallen about 2.3% from its April peak. These are declines that have occurred in the context of a reset of inflation and bond-market conditions on the heels of a wave of mixed economic signals and a late-cycle credit rating shock.
Also Read: Stocks Mixed, Treasury Bonds Slip On Moody’s US Downgrade: What’s Driving Markets Monday?
Inflation Expectations Cool
The TIPS retreat coincides with a moderation in inflation expectations after President Donald Trump rolled back or paused most of the elevated tariff rates announced earlier. A sustained decline in the U.S. headline inflation rate also helped temper anxiety over prices. The headline inflation rate fell to 2.3% in April, which was the lowest level in over four years.
Inflation breakeven rates have also moderated. The 5-Year TIPS Breakeven Rate has dropped to 2.42% from its February high of 2.66%. The 10-Year Breakeven Rate is at around 2.34%, a decline from this year’s high of 2.46% back in February, per FRED data.
Moody’s Downgrade Changes Treasury Dynamics
Adding to the squeeze on TIPS ETFs is a sudden surge in real yields, led by Moody’s Ratings downgrade of the U.S. sovereign credit rating from Aaa to Aa1. On Monday afternoon, the 10-year Treasury yield was hovering at 4.45%. The 30-year yield also rose to 4.9%.
According to Bloomberg, Franklin Templeton’s Max Gokhman issued a warning of an eventual “bear steepener spiral” as institutional investors begin to shift out of long-dated Treasuries as fears about fiscal unsustainability and higher net interest burdens continue to grow.
Outlook: TIPS In A Tight Place
The near-term outlook for TIPS continues to be pinched by two headwinds: cooling inflation expectations, which reduce the attractiveness of inflation-indexed bonds, and increasing real yields, which debase the market value of TIPS, particularly longer-duration ones like TIP.
Unless inflation reaccelerates or a bond market turmoil inspires a flight to safety, TIPS ETFs can continue to lag relative to nominal Treasuries and equity-linked inflation hedges.
Inflation is no longer the villain, it’s the Treasury market’s own internal contradictions that are roiling the stage.
Read Next:
Photo: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.