TIPS In Trouble: Why Inflation-Protected Bond ETFs Are Losing Their Spark

After an impressive run over the first four months of the year, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest in Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, or TIPS, are now losing steam. Reason: inflation expectations, which climbed in recent months amid fears that the Trump administration’s tariffs will push up prices, have moderated somewhat,



The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF VTIP has retreated about 0.75% from a high in early May, while the broader iShares TIPS Bond ETF TIP has fallen about 2.3% from its April peak. These are declines that have occurred in the context of a reset of inflation and bond-market conditions on the heels of a wave of mixed economic signals and a late-cycle credit rating shock.

Inflation Expectations Cool

The TIPS retreat coincides with a moderation in inflation expectations after President Donald Trump rolled back or paused most of the elevated tariff rates announced earlier. A sustained decline in the U.S. headline inflation rate also helped temper anxiety over prices. The headline inflation rate fell to 2.3% in April, which was the lowest level in over four years.



Inflation breakeven rates have also moderated. The 5-Year TIPS Breakeven Rate has dropped to 2.42% from its February high of 2.66%. The 10-Year Breakeven Rate is at around 2.34%, a decline from this year’s high of 2.46% back in February, per FRED data.

Moody’s Downgrade Changes Treasury Dynamics

Adding to the squeeze on TIPS ETFs is a sudden surge in real yields, led by Moody’s Ratings downgrade of the U.S. sovereign credit rating from Aaa to Aa1. On Monday afternoon, the 10-year Treasury yield was hovering at 4.45%. The 30-year yield also rose to 4.9%.

According to Bloomberg, Franklin Templeton’s Max Gokhman issued a warning of an eventual “bear steepener spiral” as institutional investors begin to shift out of long-dated Treasuries as fears about fiscal unsustainability and higher net interest burdens continue to grow.

Outlook: TIPS In A Tight Place

The near-term outlook for TIPS continues to be pinched by two headwinds: cooling inflation expectations, which reduce the attractiveness of inflation-indexed bonds, and increasing real yields, which debase the market value of TIPS, particularly longer-duration ones like TIP.

Unless inflation reaccelerates or a bond market turmoil inspires a flight to safety, TIPS ETFs can continue to lag relative to nominal Treasuries and equity-linked inflation hedges.

Inflation is no longer the villain, it’s the Treasury market’s own internal contradictions that are roiling the stage.

