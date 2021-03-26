Let's Take A Look At This Weeks Highest Performing ETFs:

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are excellent tools to help investors gain exposure in specific sectors on the stock market. Here are the highest performing ETFs this week that you should watch out for.

1. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares - Up 526.87% Over 1 Month

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSE: TZA) offers three times leveraged exposure to companies in the Russell 3000® Index. This stock uses ETF and index swaps that provide inverse or short leveraged exposure to the Index. Their 1 month price performance is up to 16.55% with an average trading volume of 6.37 million units.

2. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares - Up 439.35% Over 1 Month

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSE: FAZ) is a subset of the Russell 1000® Index. It focuses on measuring the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large-capitalization U.S. equity market. It invests in swap agreements, futures contracts, and short positions that provide leveraged exposure to the index equal to at least 80% of the fund's assets. Their shares declined by 1% on Thursday along with many other stocks in the financial sector.

3. Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3x Shares - Up 42.08% Over 1 Month

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3x Shares (NYSE: RETL) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index. The index is a modified equal-weighted index that measures the performance of the stocks that are classified in the GICS retail sub-industry. They recently declared a dividend of $0.0280 per share and their net assets equal 74 million.

4. Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF - Up 38.72% Over 1 Month

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSE: BDRY) is an exchange-traded commodity that provides exposure to the charter rate of freight futures. It tracks an index of long-only exposure for dry bulk freight futures contracts. Breakwave is one of the top performing ETFs due to shipping numbers being up 124% this year.

5. VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF - Up 31.76% Over 1 Month

VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSE: REMX) allows investors to participate in the rare earth metals industry. It tracks the performance of companies that produce, refine, and recycling of rare earth metals and materials. Their YTD Daily Total Returns are up to 10.30% with net assets that equal 672.22 million.