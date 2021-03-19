Let's Take A Look At This Weeks Highest Performing ETF

If a third stimulus check is headed your way, investing that money in an exchange-traded fund (ETF) could potentially pay off. ETFs are lower-risk investments that offer low management fees and allow investors to diversify their portfolios. Here are the highest performing ETFs this week that you should be watching out for.

1. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares - Up 526.87% Over 1 Month

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSE: TZA) offers three times leveraged exposure to companies in the Russell 3000® Index. It invests in financial instruments that provide inverse or short leveraged exposure to the Index. They're up 9.14% today and their net assets equal 390.96M.

2. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares - Up 439.35% Over 1 Month

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSE: FAZ) is a short-term trading tool that uses ETF and index swaps that provide inverse or short leveraged exposure. This index is a subset of the Russell 1000® Index. It focuses on measuring the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large-capitalization U.S. equity market. This fund has 3,903,350 shares outstanding and dropped by 2.3% on Thursday.

3. Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3x Shares - Up 45.99% Over 1 Month

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3x Shares (NYSE: RETL) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index. The index is a modified equal-weighted index that measures the performance of the stocks that are classified in the GICS retail sub-industry. The retail sector has been performing well and is up 54% so far this week due to consumers shopping more.

4. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN - Up 40.20% Over 1 Month

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSE: NRGU) is seeking a return of the notes to be linked in three-times leveraged participation of this stock's daily performance. The index is an equal-dollar weighted index that represents the 10 U.S. listed stocks with the largest market capitalization in the energy/oil sector. They are up 2.75% and their total net assets equal $448.700M.

5. VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF - Up 31.76% Over 1 Month

VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSE: REMX) tracks the performance of companies involved in producing, refining, and recycling of rare earth and strategic metals and minerals. REMX offers investors the opportunity to participate in the rare earth metals arena, with much less risk involved.