Fed May Not Be Done Hiking Interest Rates, Missing the Debt Ceiling Deadline Will Cause Disruptions: FOMC Minutes

The minutes of the May 2-3 FOMC meeting revealed uncertainty about how much more policy tightening may be appropriate, with some FOMC participants warning that a failure to raise the federal debt limit in a timely manner will threaten significant financial system disruptions and lead to tighter financial conditions.

Key Takeaways From The FOMC Meeting Minutes

The Committee unanimously decided to increase the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to a target range of 5 to 5.25% in May. The move was highly discounted by the market.

Some participants stressed it was crucial that the statement not signal the likelihood of rate cuts this year or rule out further hikes, shifting to a data-dependent approach.

The economic forecast prepared by the staff for the May FOMC meeting forecasted a mild recession starting later this year, followed by a modestly paced recovery.

Fed participants highlighted that inflation continued to be elevated in March and is declining slower than they had expected.

Concerning the regional bank tensions that arose after the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, Fed officials believe the U.S. banking system is solid and resilient: "Deposit outflows from small and mid-sized banks largely stopped in late March and April."

FOMC members anticipate that recent developments in the banking sector could likely result in tighter credit conditions for households and businesses, which would weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation.

Market Reactions: Stocks were weaker on Wednesday, with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY losing 0.8% and the Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ down 0.7%. Treasury yields moved higher for the day. The rate-sensitive two-year yield rose by 2 basis points to 4.34%, while the 10-year yield held steady at 3.7%.

losing 0.8% and the down 0.7%. Treasury yields moved higher for the day. The rate-sensitive two-year yield rose by 2 basis points to 4.34%, while the 10-year yield held steady at 3.7%. The dollar was the outperformer of the day among major asset classes, with the Invesco DB USD Index Bullish Fund ETF UUP surging 0.4% for the session.

Read next: Top 4 Energy Stocks That Could Blast Off This Quarter

Photo via Shutterstock.