Major indices are higher following a better-than-expected initial jobless claims report and as investors digest Wednesday's 25 basis point rate hike amid recent volatility in the financial and banking sector. Fed Chair Powell highlighted his hesitancy of continued aggressive policy tightening while remaining focused on decreasing inflation, signaling monetary policy easing in 2024.

by Hal Lindon, Benzinga Editor
March 23, 2023 12:16 PM | 18 seconds read

