Monday's Market Minute: A Quick Look At The Week Ahead

It's the first time in a while that I can say it looks like a light week in terms of data and potential market movers. Yes, there remains a fair amount to stay dialed in on as we start the first full week of the second quarter.

But in terms of numbers scheduled for release and companies reporting quarterly results, there just isn’t a lot. Let's take a minute to get ahead of what could move markets.

First, in terms of economic data, we have Factory Orders today to kick things off. We have the ISM Services Index and a few Fed speakers on Tuesday. On Wednesday, we’ll get a look at the minutes from the March Fed meeting, the one where they raised rates 0.25% – the first rate hike since December of 2019.

Investors and traders will be looking for any information from the last meeting to gauge where the Fed stands headed into the upcoming May meeting. Thursday, we have weekly Jobless Claims, Consumer Credit, and a few more Fed speakers. Lastly, on Friday, Wholesale Inventories and the rig count data are due out.

In terms of companies reporting quarterly results, we have Levi’s, Tilray, Constellation Brands, Lamb Weston, Conagra, and WD-40. So no major hitters, but a few names to watch as earnings wind down.

Lastly, this market has been headline-driven, so while there might not be lot in terms of data and earnings, stay ahead of the news out of Ukraine with Russia’s war on the country ongoing and peace talks set to resume. Also, crude oil should be watched as it holds near $100 a barrel to begin the week.

And don’t forget about rates, with the TNX pulling back some off recent highs it’s holding around 2.4%. Rates on the rise reflects elevated energy prices. Investors fear the Fed will be forced to act more aggressively than initially anticipated to get inflation in check, and while the market has managed to shrug that off in the past, the question remains, will it be able to in the future?

