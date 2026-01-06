Melania Trump Memecoin Surges 7%, Leaves Bitcoin, Dogecoin In The Dust — What's Driving The Buzz?

Official Melania (CRYPTO: MELANIA) coin rallied strongly on Tuesday, defying the weakness in the broader cryptocurrency market.

MELANIA Bucks Market Trends

The official cryptocurrency of First Lady Melania Trump rose as much as 7% over the past 24 hours, with trading volume surging 115% to $12.42 million in this period. The coin has rallied 25% since the beginning of the year.

MELANIA recorded nearly $351,000 in total liquidations in the last 24 hours, with $250,000 attributed to short liquidations, according to Coinglass.

Additionally, the coin’s Long/Short ratio surged to 2.63, indicating bullish bets were more than twice as prevalent as bearish bets.

The uptick contrasted with the decline in market heavyweights such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) , which fell 1.31% and 2.74%, respectively.

The Buzz Around Documentary

The hype could be driven in part by Amazon MGM Studios‘ documentary on the First Lady, dubbed “Melania,” slated for release later this month.

A Forgetful 2025 For MELANIA

The Solana (CRYPTO: SOL)-based token launched right before President Donald Trump's presidential inauguration last year, much like the Official Trump (CRYPTO: TRUMP) memecoin.

The token has plummeted nearly 99% from the all-time high of $13.73 set shortly after the launch. At its peak, it amassed a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, which has now collapsed to just over $13 million.

Interestingly, despite facing similar hiccups after launch, the TRUMP memecoin is up over 350% in a year and ended 2025 as one of the most successful memecoins.

Cryptocurrency 1-Year Gains +/- Official Trump +352.2% Official Melania -92.64%

Price Action: At the time of writing, MELANIA was exchanging hands at $0.1448, up 6.96% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Note: Investing in meme coins is highly speculative and involves significant risk. Meme coins often lack intrinsic value and are driven by market sentiment, social media trends, and speculative trading.

