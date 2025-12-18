Melania Trump Drops First Look At New Documentary MELANIA: 'Here We Go Again'

The first lady has unveiled a trailer for an Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) -backed documentary that promises rare behind-the-scenes footage of the days leading up to Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration.

Trailer Teases Return To The Spotlight

Melania Trump on Wednesday released the first trailer for "MELANIA," a new documentary film that will chronicle the days leading up to President Trump's 2025 inauguration.

The film, produced by Amazon MGM Studios, promises what its official description calls "unprecedented access" to the 20 days before the swearing-in.

The trailer opens with Melania Trump at the inauguration, declaring, "Here we go again," before cutting to scenes of her in New York, at Mar-a-Lago and traveling aboard private aircraft. "Everyone wants to know, so here it is," she says in the preview.

Amazon Release Plans And Documentary Series

MELANIA is set for a theatrical release on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, before becoming available on Amazon's Prime Video streaming platform.

Amazon also plans to release an accompanying documentary series that will expand on the film's subject matter.

Director Draws Attention

The film is directed by Brett Ratner, known for the "Rush Hour" franchise. The project marks Ratner's first feature film since 2017.

The documentary adds Melania Trump to a growing list of political figures turning to long-form streaming projects to shape their public narratives.

Muse Films Makes Its Debut

Last month, Melania Trump announced the launch of her own production company, Muse Films, with the documentary serving as its first project.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock