After Venezuela, Trump Says 'Something Must Be Done About Mexico'

President Donald Trump has hinted at the need for further action to tackle the drug trafficking problem in Mexico. This comes in the wake of a US operation that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

During an interview on Saturday, Trump clarified that the capture of Maduro was not intended as a signal to Mexico. However, he indicated the potential need for more interventions to tackle the drug trafficking issue.

Trump provided details about the U.S. operation, which included airstrikes in Caracas and the arrest of Maduro and his wife. The couple was then extradited to the U.S. to face charges related to narcotics trafficking.

When questioned if the operation was intended to send a message to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Trump replied, “Well, it wasn't meant to be, and we're very friendly with her. She's a good woman.” He went on to argue that the real power in Mexico lies with the drug cartels, not the elected leaders.

Trump stated that he had repeatedly offered U.S. assistance to Mexico to combat the drug cartels operating within its borders.

He also claimed that the official figures significantly underestimate the number of drug-related deaths in the United States, with the actual figure being around 300,000 people.

Trump concluded his remarks by stating that most illegal drugs enter the United States via the southern border, adding, “And something's gonna have to be done with Mexico.”

Trump’s comments underscore the ongoing concerns about drug trafficking from Mexico into the United States. His suggestion of further action indicates a potential shift in U.S. policy towards Mexico, which could have significant implications for the bilateral relationship.

The issue of drug trafficking has long been a contentious one between the two countries, and any further interventions could escalate tensions.

