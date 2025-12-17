XRP Slips 9% On The Week, But ETF Inflows Signal Quiet Institutional Accumulation

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) has fallen about 9% over the past week, even as steady inflows into spot XRP ETFs point to strengthening long-term positioning.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $1.87 $113.7 billion -9% Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $86,550.00 $1.72 trillion -6.3% Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $2,852.96 $344.4 billion -15.3%

Statistics: SoSoValue data shows XRP ETFs logged $8.54 million in net inflows on Dec. 16, while Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs saw sharp outflows of $277 million and $224 million, respectively.

Since launch, U.S. spot XRP ETFs have attracted over $1 billion in net inflows, posting 22 straight days of inflows with zero outflows.

TedLabs Bio co-founder Niels said the steady buying suggests institutions are accumulating methodically, making XRP a relative standout as broader crypto ETF demand wavers.

Trader Notes: Cryptoinsightuk noted XRP has already absorbed most downside liquidity, with limited support below ~$1.83 and heavy liquidity stacked above $2.27–$2.60.

On higher timeframes, XRP is sitting at the lower end of a long-standing range that has historically offered strong risk–reward. A reclaim of ~$2.07 could trigger a fast squeeze toward $2.58–$2.60.

The trader argues that crypto is deeply undervalued relative to traditional assets and is currently in a high-conviction risk-to-reward buying zone, particularly for Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and ENA.

Community News: With added utility on the way, Wormhole announced XRP will be usable alongside RLUSD as a core trading and liquidity pair, XRP's role in on-chain liquidity and payments continues to expand, even as short-term sentiment stays cautious.

CME has launched spot-quoted XRP and SOL futures, expanding its existing spot-quoted Bitcoin and Ether futures lineup, with all of these contracts also available for trading across the four major U.S. equity indices.

Image: Shutterstock