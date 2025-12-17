Cryptocurrency.,Bitcoin,Coin,Down,Trend.,Investing,In,Virtual,Assets.,Investment
December 17, 2025

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Remain Weak On Fresh ETF Outflows

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Bitcoin hovered near $86,000 early Wednesday as ETF outflows accelerated: Bitcoin ETFs saw $277.09 million in net outflows on Tuesday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $224.3 million in net outflows.

Rejection After Rejection

Michael van de Poppe said Bitcoin continues to face clear rejections, keeping the short-term downtrend intact.

A decisive break above $88,000 is needed to flip momentum bullish.

Failure to reclaim that level leaves downside liquidity targets in play, with potential sweeps toward $83,000 and $80,000 amid a macro-heavy week.

Crypto trader Jelle echoed the sentiment, noting repeated rejections have pushed BTC lower again.

A retest of $85,000 looks likely and losing that level could open the door to $82,000–$80,000.

Bulls need to act soon to protect the weekly structure.

For Ethereum, Ted Pillows said ETH remains range-bound, with a reclaim of $3,000 needed to signal strength. Failure increases the risk of a move below $2,800.

GordonGekko noted Solana is showing early signs of bottoming. If confirmed, the risk–reward from current levels could become attractive, raising the question of whether positioning is early enough for a larger move.


Cryptocurrency		TickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$87,022
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$2,930
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$127.69            
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$1.91

The meme-coin sector extended losses, sliding 5.4% to a $42.7 billion market cap.

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez flagged $0.074 as key support for Dogecoin, noting over 28 billion DOGE last changed hands around that level.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1297
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.057738

