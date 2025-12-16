Binance To Rival Polymarket, Kalshi With Zero-Fee Prediction Market

Binance's ecosystem is moving into prediction markets as a PancakeSwap (CRYPTO: CAKE) -backed platform prepares to launch on BNB Chain (CRYPTO: BNB) , challenging Polymarket and Kalshi.

PancakeSwap Unveils Probable On BNB Chain

PancakeSwap on Tuesday unveiled Probable, a new prediction markets platform set to launch exclusively on BNB Chain and backed by YZi Labs.

The platform designed to let users predict outcomes tied to cryptocurrency markets, global events, sports and regional topics.

According to a PancakeSwap blog post, the platform aims to offer a simplified experience with fast settlement and transparent pricing.

At launch, Probable will not charge platform fees and will automatically convert deposited tokens into USDT on BNB Chain.

Users will not need to bridge or manually swap assets to participate, lowering friction for new entrants.

Oracle-Based Settlement And Independent Structure

The platform will rely on UMA's Optimistic Oracle to verify outcomes and settle contracts.

PancakeSwap said it is helping with early incubation but described Probable as an independent project with its own roadmap.

The company did not provide a specific launch date, stating only that the platform is "coming soon."

The structure suggests PancakeSwap is positioning Probable as a standalone product rather than a direct extension of its core exchange.

Prediction Markets Gain Institutional Attention

Prediction markets have drawn significant interest in recent months, with platforms such as Kalshi and Polymarket posting billions of dollars in monthly volumes since October.

That momentum has drawn interest from major platforms such as Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) , Gemini (NASDAQ:GEMI) , Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) , and MetaMask, with firms exploring new investments or potential product launches in the sector.

The appeal lies in using market pricing to reflect probabilities on real-world outcomes, creating a new category that sits between trading, information markets, and event-based speculation.

Regulatory Risk Still Clouds The Sector

Despite rapid growth, prediction markets face regulatory uncertainty in the United States.

Kalshi operates under a federal license from the CFTC, yet it has encountered enforcement actions in several states where regulators view some event contracts as illegal online gambling.

That unresolved tension continues to shape how new entrants structure products and choose jurisdictions, making compliance a central challenge as competition intensifies.

BNB Price Structure Tightens Inside Compression Zone

BNB Price Action (Source: TradingView)

The 4-hour chart shows BNB trapped between declining resistance near $910–$920 and rising support around $830–$840.

This squeeze has reduced volatility and pushed price closer to an inflection point.

Bollinger Bands have tightened noticeably, a setup that often precedes a directional move once price escapes the range.

BNB is trading below the 50- and 100-period EMAs, which continue to slope lower and act as dynamic resistance.

The 200-period EMA near the $910 area reinforces the ceiling, making that zone the key level bulls must reclaim to shift sentiment.

On the downside, the $840 region has held multiple tests and aligns with the rising lower trendline.

A clean break below that area would weaken the structure and reopen downside risk toward the $800–$810 zone.

As long as $830–$840 holds, the chart remains in consolidation rather than breakdown.

A move above $920 would signal that buyers are regaining control, while a loss of $830 would confirm that sellers have won the compression.

Image: Shutterstock